Russia's Biggest Oil Producers Have Never Had It so Good

Russia’s oil and gas companies are living through the best of times, simultaneously enjoying record production and the highest prices ever in the local currency.

An index of the companies this month hit an all-time high in rubles and reached levels not seen since June 2014 in dollars. Russian crude producers are raking in cash as the rally in dollar-denominated oil prices is amplified by a weakening ruble, helping the industry achieve record-breaking revenues and shrink debts.

But there’s a cloud on the horizon. There’s a risk that the U.S. could toughen sanctions on Russia in connection with the chemical weapons attack in the U.K or continued allegations of election interference.

"All investors are asking themselves — OK, the Russian companies look attractive right now, but what about the next six months, what about the next 12 months," said Alexandre Dimitrov, head of Emerging Europe EQ Funds at Erste Sparinvest Kap Mbh.

"Everyone is looking at November, when we have mid-term U.S. Congress elections and the new sanctions against Russia."