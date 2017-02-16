Russia's 'Big Brother' Law Facing Delays

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels
6 hours ago
Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for two weeks. Now one of those people is revealing what happened.
