Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

Russia’s ban on U.S. citizens adopting Russian children breaks human rights law, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

Forty-five U.S. citizens filed lawsuits against Moscow with the ECHR, both on behalf of themselves and on behalf of the 27 Russian children they wished to adopt.

The court ruled that the law violated claimants’ right to family life and illegally discriminated against the prospective parents on grounds of nationality.

The Russian government has been ordered to pay each family 3,000 euros ($3,200) in compensation, as well as $600 to cover legal costs.

The law, which came into force in January 2013, banned all U.S. couples from adopting Russian children, including those who were already part-way through adoption proceedings.