Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR
Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul
Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index
Spies in Wigs
Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul
UK and Russia after Trump and Brexit: What's Next?
Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR
Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul
Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

Jan 17, 2017
— Update: 17:53

Russia's Ban on U.S. Adoptions Breaks Human Rights Law, Rules ECHR

Jan 17, 2017
— Update: 17:53
Daniel_B_photos / Pixabay

Russia’s ban on U.S. citizens adopting Russian children breaks human rights law, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

Forty-five U.S. citizens filed lawsuits against Moscow with the ECHR, both on behalf of themselves and on behalf of the 27 Russian children they wished to adopt.

The court ruled that the law violated claimants’ right to family life and illegally discriminated against the prospective parents on grounds of nationality.

The Russian government has been ordered to pay each family 3,000 euros ($3,200) in compensation, as well as $600 to cover legal costs.

The law, which came into force in January 2013, banned all U.S. couples from adopting Russian children, including those who were already part-way through adoption proceedings.

Read More on Russia's Anti-Adoption Legislation: A Law Which Only King Herod Would Sign

Most of the American families involved had already spent time with their prospective children, many of whom suffered from serious illnesses or disabilities.

The law was named in honor of Dima Yakovlev, a Russian-born toddler who died of heatstroke in Virginia in 2008 after being left in a locked car by his adoptive parents. The couple was ultimately acquitted of involuntary manslaughter.

Russian officials claimed that the law protected children such as Dima from being mistreated by adoptive parents in the United States. However, critics slammed the law as a reaction to the United States' so-called Magnitsky List, which placed sanctions on high-ranking government officials which the U.S. accused of human rights violations. 

Georgy Matyushkin, Russia’s Representative at the European Court of Human Rights and Deputy Minister of Justice, told the Echo Moskvy radio station on Tuesday that Russia would appeal the decision.

2 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov used his annual press conference to moan about Western liberal values, cross-dressing U.S. spies, and Washington's failures fighting terrorism.

Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President

Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland

Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President

Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Kremlin-owned Russian bank VTB provided a loan needed to kick-started the privatization of Russian energy giant Rosneft, the RBC news outlet has revealed.

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Kremlin-owned Russian bank VTB provided a loan needed to kick-started the privatization of Russian energy giant Rosneft, the RBC news outlet has revealed.

Russian State Bank Loaned $11.6 Bln to Start Rosneft Privatization Deal

Kremlin-owned Russian bank VTB provided a loan needed to kick-started the privatization of Russian energy giant Rosneft, the RBC news outlet has revealed.

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Iraqi Military Finds Russian Passports Belonging to ISIS Fighters in Mosul

Russia Falls to 26th Place in Bloomberg Innovation Index

France's Marine Le Pen Pledges to Recognize Russian Crimea as President

By James Sherr
UK and Russia after Trump and Brexit: What's Next?

Only a change in government policy by Russia will provoke a change in Britain’s policy toward Russia. But there's no sign that it's happening.

These Photos Make Moscow Look Like Cloud City

Russian photographer Dmitry Chistoprudov recently captured images of Moscow as some unusually low clouds passed through the city. He says these particular weather conditions occur ...

Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland

Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin views all former Warsaw Pact countries as Russia’s zone of influence within Europe – all the more so when the right populist leader comes to power.

Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin views all former Warsaw Pact countries as Russia’s zone of influence within Europe – all the more so when the right populist leader comes to power.

Eastern Europe: Between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin views all former Warsaw Pact countries as Russia’s zone of influence within Europe – all the more so when the right populist leader comes to power.

Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird

Dmitry Kiselyov's TV show often has somber overtones, but this Sunday's episode was quite jubilant: it’s the last time he goes on the air with Obama still in the White House.

Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird

Dmitry Kiselyov's TV show often has somber overtones, but this Sunday's episode was quite jubilant: it’s the last time he goes on the air with Obama still in the White ...

Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies

Earning a record-breaking billion rubles in nine days, the historical Russian film “Viking” is confidently marching to the number one spot at the ...

Russian State Television Flips President Obama a Farewell Bird

Dmitry Kiselyov's TV show often has somber overtones, but this Sunday's episode was quite jubilant: it’s the last time he goes on the air with Obama still in the White House.

By Vladimir Frolov
Russia vs. The Global Order: What Will Trump's Divided Administration Do About It?

If Moscow plays its cards right and does not get too pushy, it could get Trump do Russia's work in terms of ...

U.S. Attempted to Recruit Diplomat as Spy, Russian Government Claims

Russian Snow Festival Canceled Due to Heavy Snow

Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms

Trump 'Understands' Fears of Russian Expansionism

Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

U.S. Attempted to Recruit Diplomat as Spy, Russian Government Claims

Russian Snow Festival Canceled Due to Heavy Snow

Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms

Trump 'Understands' Fears of Russian Expansionism

Russian Food Sanctions May Not Be Extended – Deputy Prime Minister

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

Kremlin Denies Putin Will Meet Trump in Iceland

Putin's Judo Partner Awarded $285M Contract For Crimea Railway

Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies

Earning a record-breaking billion rubles in nine days, the historical Russian film “Viking” is confidently marching to the number one spot at the ...

Activist Pavlensky Flees Russia Seeking Political Asylum Amid Rape Allegations

Russian activist Pyotr Pavlensky is applying for political asylum in ...

Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies

Earning a record-breaking billion rubles in nine days, the historical Russian film “Viking” is confidently marching to the ...
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release

Twelve-meter long site-specific installation by this Chinese artist offers people to experience the effect of being inside their own body. Read more

Activist Pavlensky Flees Russia Seeking Political Asylum Amid Rape Allegations

Russian activist Pyotr Pavlensky is applying for political asylum in France, the Hromadske news outlet reported ...

Russia Hopes to End Agricultural Counter Sanctions by 2017

Which is more important to the Russian authorities: a winning foreign policy or the success of ...

