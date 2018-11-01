Russia's Arms Exporter Sold $19Bln Worth of Weapons in 2018, CEO Says

Russia sold $19 billion worth of weapons in 2018, according to the CEO of Rostec, the government-owned industrial giant that includes Russia's monopoly arms exporter in its vast portfolio.

Russia's state arms seller Rosoboronexport was set up in 2000 by Vladimir Putin and has since sold over $50 billion worth of arms, according to Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov. It is the sole entity responsible for the supply and export of Russian arms and military equipment abroad. Early last month, Russia signed a $5.43 billion deal to supply India with five S-400 missile systems.