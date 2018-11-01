News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Nov. 01 2018 - 17:11

Russia's Arms Exporter Sold $19Bln Worth of Weapons in 2018, CEO Says

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia sold $19 billion worth of weapons in 2018, according to the CEO of Rostec, the government-owned industrial giant that includes Russia's monopoly arms exporter in its vast portfolio.

Russia's state arms seller Rosoboronexport was set up in 2000 by Vladimir Putin and has since sold over $50 billion worth of arms, according to Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov. It is the sole entity responsible for the supply and export of Russian arms and military equipment abroad. Early last month, Russia signed a $5.43 billion deal to supply India with five S-400 missile systems.

Read More
India Signs $5Bln Deal to Buy Russia's S-400 Missile System, Despite U.S. Pressure

"Over the past 18 years, Rosoboronexport has become one of the world’s leaders in the delivery of armaments and military hardware and has achieved record figures,” Chemezov was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency on Thursday. 

“Today Russia confidently holds second place in the world by volume of military and technical cooperation,” Chemezov said, adding that in 2018, the country sold nearly 25 percent more arms than the year before. 

Rosoboronexport reportedly signed an estimated 1,100 contracts with 40 countries in the past year.

Mig-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Moscow, Media Reports
News
Oct. 05 2018
Mig-29 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Moscow, Media Reports
How Russia Moved Into Sub-Saharan Africa
News
Oct. 17 2018
How Russia Moved Into Sub-Saharan Africa
U.S. Will Quit Arms Treaty Despite Russian Objections, Bolton Says After Putin Meeting
News
Oct. 24 2018
U.S. Will Quit Arms Treaty Despite Russian Objections, Bolton Says After Putin Meeting

Latest news

Russia Says Nusra Militants Want to Wreck Deal over Syria's Idlib
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russia Says Nusra Militants Want to Wreck Deal over Syria's Idlib
Russian Gang Detained Over String of Murders to Acquire Moscow Property
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russian Gang Detained Over String of Murders to Acquire Moscow Property
Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos
News
Nov. 01 2018
Russia’s Scariest, and Sexiest, Halloween Costumes of 2018: in Photos

Most read

News

42 Percent of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

News

Bolton Says Russia Should 'Get Out' of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile…

Shark Attack: Russia Goes Wild for Memes With Ikea Sharks

Meanwhile…

Russian Mayor Hits 12-Year-Old With Car, Flees Scene

City

The Skyscrapers of Moscow City, in Photos

Sign up for our weekly newsletter