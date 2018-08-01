News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 01 2018 - 11:08

Russians’ Willingness to Protest is Highest in 2 Decades, Survey Says

Rally on Triumfalnaya Square in Moscow, July 2013

Rally on Triumfalnaya Square in Moscow, July 2013

Moskva News Agency

More Russians are willing to participate in economic and political protests now than in the past two decades, according to a new survey released by the independent Levada Center pollster.

Public discontent has spread throughout Russia this summer after the government announced plans to raise the retirement age. The United Russia ruling party saw its approval ratings plummet to seven-year lows, while trust in President Vladimir Putin has dropped to below 50 percent, despite the president’s efforts to distance himself from the unpopular reform.

Read More
Protesters Chant Anti-Putin Slogans at Moscow Rally Against Pension Raise Plan

Twenty-eight percent of Russians say they would personally participate in protests against falling standards of living — the highest such figure since 1999, according to the latest Levada poll published Wednesday. Only 8 percent of Russians said they were willing to protest in March 2018, before the government's pension reform was announced.

Expectations that economic protests would occur in Russia have also skyrocketed, with 41 percent of respondents saying they were likely to happen in their city or town — the highest such number in two decades.

When asked about the future of the pension bill that was introduced in the State Duma in July, 37 percent said they expected Putin to sign it into law if it was to be approved by lawmakers, while one-third said he would send it back for revision.

Analysts interviewed by the Vedomosti newspaper said the current protest potential figures do not yet pose an immediate danger to the Kremlin.

“The respondents promise to protest but aren’t going out, while the government is not afraid but it also isn’t immune from having panic attacks,” Mikhail Vinogradov, a political analyst, was cited by the newspaper as saying.

Other analysts cited by the newspaper say that policymakers are likely to soften the retirement age bill “if the [government’s] ratings continue to fall and there are more people on the streets.”

Levada conducted its survey between July 19-25 among 1,600 participants in 52 Russian regions.

Who Can Protest Russia's Pension Reforms the Loudest? (Op-ed)
Opinion
July 02 2018
Who Can Protest Russia's Pension Reforms the Loudest? (Op-ed)
Pussy Riot Activist Fined for Avoiding Community Service
News
July 11 2018
Pussy Riot Activist Fined for Avoiding Community Service
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion
News
July 17 2018
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion

Latest news

Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic
Meanwhile…
Aug. 01 2018
Hip-Hop Polar Bear Advertises Public Services in the Russian Arctic
U.S. Space Contractor Signs Deal to Continue Buying Russian Rocket Engines
News
Aug. 01 2018
U.S. Space Contractor Signs Deal to Continue Buying Russian Rocket Engines
Pussy Riot Pitch Invaders Freed From Jail — Lawyer
News
Aug. 01 2018
Pussy Riot Pitch Invaders Freed From Jail — Lawyer

Most read

Meanwhile…

Shirtless Siberian Fined for Cruising Streets in a Towable Bathtub

News

World Cup Fans Granted Visa-Free Entry to Russia Under Newly Passed Bill

News

Russian Woman Reportedly Faces 6 Years in Prison for Insulting Memes

News

Second Russian Scientist Charged With Treason in July

News

Russian Journalists Killed in Central African Republic Ambush, Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter