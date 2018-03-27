Russians Vote to Close U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg in Twitter Poll

Russians have voted to shutter the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg in response to the closure of Russia’s consulate in Seattle over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats from the country in a coordinated move with over a dozen European countries, Canada, Australia and Ukraine. Moscow vowed retaliatory measures, and the Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in Washington issued a poll on Monday asking which of the three American consulates should Russia close.