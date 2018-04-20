News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 20 2018 - 17:04

Russians’ Trust In Putin Drops to Below 50% After Election — Poll

Andrei Lyubimov / Moskva News Agency

The trust that Russians have for President Vladimir Putin has dropped to below 50 percent since his election victory last month, according to a weekly state-run poll.

Putin won almost 77 percent of the vote on March 18, cementing his lead until 2024. Opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was barred from running in the election, has called for nationwide protests on May 5, two days ahead of Putin’s inauguration.

Read More
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration

The state-run VTsIOM pollster registered Putin’s trust levels dropping from a high of 58.9 percent on January 21 to 48.4 percent on April 15.

The poll asked respondents to name politicians who they would “trust with important governmental questions.”

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ranked second and third in the list of most trusted politicians with 19 percent and 18 percent respectively.

The only other official to poll in double-digits was Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at 10.7 percent, who also ranked third in a list of politicians who respondents “distrust most.”

Firebrand State Duma deputy Vladimir Zhirinovsky and ex-presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak topped the list of politicians who Russians distrust the most, with 36.4 percent and 22.7 percent respectively.

The survey was carried out on April 8 among 1,000 people in at least 80 Russian regions.

Trump Congratulates Putin on Election, Says the Leaders Plan To Meet
News
March 21 2018
Trump Congratulates Putin on Election, Says the Leaders Plan To Meet
Russian Radio Host Dismissed for Comparing Putin Voters to Primates
News
March 21 2018
Russian Radio Host Dismissed for Comparing Putin Voters to Primates
Russia’s Impossible Coalition: Putin’s New Politics (Op-ed)
Opinion
March 22 2018
Russia’s Impossible Coalition: Putin’s New Politics (Op-ed)

Latest news

Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
News
April 20 2018
Russian Politician Appeals to Putin Over Alleged Death Threats Amid Garbage Protests
Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil
Meanwhile…
April 20 2018
Russian Businessman Releases 'Novichok' Line of Cooking Oil
Russia Says Trump Invited Putin to U.S. During Phone Call
News
April 20 2018
Russia Says Trump Invited Putin to U.S. During Phone Call

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox