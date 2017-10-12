Russians' Trust in Military Grows While Political Parties Falter – Poll

Trust in Russia’s military and intelligence services has grown while trust in government agencies, banks, and big business has faltered over the past four years, a survey by the independent pollster Levada Center revealed Thursday.

The office of president remains the country’s most trusted institution, with Putin's rating climbing from 28 points in 2013 to 62 points this year.

Levada’s trust index is calculated by subtracting the percentage of “not at all trustworthy” and “not entirely trustworthy” responses from the “quite trustworthy” replies.

The army is next on the list with a 54-point trust index in 2017, up from 13 points four years ago. It is followed by the Federal Security Service and other special services, which scored 38 points this year against a mere 6 in 2013.

Trust in the Orthodox Church and religious organizations has remained relatively steady, tracking from 26 points four years ago to 33 points in 2015 and 25 points this year.

Political parties are on the opposite side of the spectrum with minus 31 trust points. Big business and banks in Russia are each at minus 28 points.