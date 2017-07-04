Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
47 minutes ago Russians Told to Drink More Wine to Boost Country's Health
3 days ago At Least 2 Dead in Biggest Storm to Hit Moscow in 90 Years
3 days ago Lavrov: Trump-Putin Meeting Will Bring 'Clarity' on U.S.-Russia Relations
Meanwhile…
Russia Says Britain's New Aircraft Carrier Is a 'Convenient Target' on the High Seas
Meanwhile…
Stalin Named World's 'Most Remarkable' Public Figure — Poll
Meanwhile…
Tanzanian Detained at Russia-China Border While Posing as 'American Hacker'
Meanwhile…
Russian Politician Uses Her Breasts to Protest Building Demolitions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russians Told to Drink More Wine to Boost Country's Health

July 4, 2017 — 12:11
— Update: 12:10

Russians Told to Drink More Wine to Boost Country's Health

July 4, 2017 — 12:11
— Update: 12:10
Jill111 / 953 images / Pixabay

Russia may have found an unusual means of improving public health: encouraging its citizens to drink more wine.

Alexander Tkachyov, head of the Russian Agriculture Ministry, said that Russians should be encouraged to drink wine as a substitute for stronger alcoholic drinks such as vodka.

"We are a country which generally drinks strong alcohol like vodka or moonshine," Tkachyov told Russian television channel NTV. "This not only robs people of their health, but also of their lives. By drinking more wine, Russians could see the country's health and demographic problems change for the better.” 

He said that the state was also boosting financial support for domestically-produced wines.

Read More: Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

"The Russian market is shifting in favor of wine. People are beginning to understand and be interested in quality wine," Tkachyov said. "Of course, everything has to be in moderation: You can die from drinking a bucket of water. Wine must also be taken in moderation, even though the majority of Russians don't understand that."

Related
Moscow
IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+