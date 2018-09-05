Russians Tat Up for a Lifetime of Free Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza was forced to cut short a promotional campaign offering a lifetime supply of pizza to customers who tattooed the logo onto their body because the promotion was too popular.

A promotional campaign in Russia on Aug. 31 advertised free 100 Domino’s pies a year over the next 100 years for anyone who got a tattoo of the company logo and posted a photo of their body art online.

Over the next few days, Russian social media was flooded with images of the signature domino on the forearms, shins and thumbs of Russians.

Famous pizza lovers — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — were a popular theme among contestants, while others openly declared their love for freebies.