Russians Tat Up for a Lifetime of Free Domino’s Pizza
wuyv / Instagram
Domino’s Pizza was forced to cut short a promotional campaign offering a lifetime supply of pizza to customers who tattooed the logo onto their body because the promotion was too popular.
A promotional campaign in Russia on Aug. 31 advertised free 100 Domino’s pies a year over the next 100 years for anyone who got a tattoo of the company logo and posted a photo of their body art online.
Over the next few days, Russian social media was flooded with images of the signature domino on the forearms, shins and thumbs of Russians.
Famous pizza lovers — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — were a popular theme among contestants, while others openly declared their love for freebies.
The company, however, may not have expected to see so many takers for the lifetime commitment.
The campaign was due to run from Aug. 31 to Oct 31, but the franchise wrapped it up on Tuesday when it realized the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity was too good to pass up on for pizza lovers.
“An urgent message to all those sitting at the tattoo artist’s right now: We’ll include you in the list of participants, but we’re waiting for photos up to midday today,” it said in a message on the company’s Vkontakte page.
“To those with appointments scheduled for later, we recommend canceling them,” Domino’s Pizza, said warning it would only promise the special deal to the first 350 people with Dominos tattoos.