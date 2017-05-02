Le Pen Takes the Lead — in Russia

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
8 hours ago
Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...
1 day ago
The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year
Garage Triennale of Contemporary Russian Art
Featuring works by 68 artists from across the country, this exhibition captures the zeitgeist of some of the most active and influential creative figures of the past five years, offering insight into the diversity of social tendencies that constitute the underexplored Russian art scene. Read more
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Sergei Vinogradov stages Mikhail Durnenkov’s drama about contemporary people torn by egoistic wishes and fears. Read more