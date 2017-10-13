Russians Suspected of Using Pokémon Go to Sow U.S. Racial Tensions

Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign extended to the viral online game Pokémon Go, CNN reported. The U.S. broadcaster said Thursday it had unearthed one of the 470 Russia-linked Facebook accounts that sought to exacerbate racial and social tensions in the United States. Facebook has acknowledged that the 470 fake accounts and pages spent $100,000 on 3,000 political and social ads in the run-up to the election.

Titled “Don’t Shoot Us,” the Facebook page is thought to have been linked to the Kremlin “troll farm” known as the Internet Research Agency. CNN said it has traced the Facebook page to other “Don’t Shoot Us” campaigns on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr and Pokémon Go. Although its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages have been blocked, the “Don’t Shoot Us” YouTube page links to a Donotshoot.us website, which links to an active Tumblr page that promoted a July 2016 Pokémon Go contest, CNN reported. Pokémon Go players were guided to areas where incidents of police brutality against African-Americans took place, dating back to 2014. An image advertising the contest instructs users to win an Amazon gift card by “giving your Pokémon the name of a victim of U.S. police brutality." For example, Tumblr’s Pokémon Go contest announcement names one Pokémon Eric Garner, an unarmed African-American who was choked to death by a New York police officer in 2014.