Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll

Why the West's Betrayal of Democratic Russia Brought Us Putin
5 hours ago
The West betrayed not only the Russians who celebrated freedom in 1991, but also the eastern Europeans who longed for security, yet ended up feeling less secure than they did after Russia’s democratic revolution.
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more