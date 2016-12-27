Russians Support Raising Minimum Drinking Age to 21 Years – Poll

Most Russians – 77 percent – support raising the minimum drinking age from 18 to 21 years, a recent poll by the state-funded VTsIOM pollster revealed Tuesday. It is five percent more than last year, when 72 percent approved of such a measure, the study showed. Only 17 percent of respondents were against the idea.

The highest number of supporters for raising the minimum age – 82 percent – was registered in large cities, with the exception of Moscow and St. Petersburg, where 74 percent agreed with it. The same level of support – 74 percent – was registered in small towns.

The measure is mostly popular among women (82 percent), as well as middle-aged people and pensioners (80 percent). Men support it with less enthusiasm (71 percent), and so do the young people (68 percent).

The poll was conducted among 6,000 people living in 272 different towns and cities across Russia.