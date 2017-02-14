Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador
1 hour ago
U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has resigned following allegations that he secretly discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to Washington before the Trump administration came to power.
