Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

Russians are split over plans to ban the use of homeopathy in government hospitals, a survey by state-run pollster VTsIOM has revealed.

Russia's Academy of Sciences (RAS) labelled homeopathic medicine as "a health hazard" last week after a special commission looked into the treatments. The organization is now petitioning Russia's Ministry of Health to abandon the use of homeopathic medicine in the country's state health clinics.



According to VTsIOM data, 46 percent of Russians support the ban, with another 46 percent coming out against it.