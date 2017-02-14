Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
16 minutes ago Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban
1 hour ago Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador
16 hours ago Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”
Russia
Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”
Russia
Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine
Russia
Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral
Russia
Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
16 minutes ago Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban
1 hour ago Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador
16 hours ago Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

Feb 14, 2017 — 11:19
— Update: 11:35

Russians Split on Proposed Homeopathy Ban

Feb 14, 2017 — 11:19
— Update: 11:35
Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Russians are split over plans to ban the use of homeopathy in government hospitals, a survey by state-run pollster VTsIOM has revealed.

Russia's Academy of Sciences (RAS) labelled homeopathic medicine as "a health hazard" last week after a special commission looked into the treatments. The organization is now petitioning Russia's Ministry of Health to abandon the use of homeopathic medicine in the country's state health clinics.  

According to VTsIOM data, 46 percent of Russians support the ban, with another 46 percent coming out against it.  

Read More: Russian Scientists Rally Against Rise of Homeopathic 'Pseudo-Medicine'

Just under a quarter of respondents — 23 percent — said they had used homeopathy in the past, either to treat themselves or family members. Of those who used the treatment, 67 percent said it was effective “at least some of the time.”

Half of respondents did not know what homeopathy was, with 17 percent having never heard the term before.

The VTsIOM survey was carried out by telephone between Feb. 8-9, 2017 with 1,200 people across Russia. The margin of error did not exceed 3.5 percent.

Related
Meanwhile…
Russian TV — Making War Great Again
Russia
Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”
Meanwhile…
Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

Trump Security Advisor Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Claims of 'Inappropriate' Talks With Russian Ambassador

1 hour ago

U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has resigned following allegations that he secretly discussed sanctions with Russia’s ambassador to Washington before the Trump administration came to power.

16 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

17 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

18 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

18 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

20 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

20 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

16 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

17 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

18 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

16 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

17 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

18 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

Russian Sunday news TV took a more militant turn this week, normalizing the war in Ukraine and chiding the West for not heeding Putin's advice ...

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

16 hours ago

Chairman of Russian State Duma Wants Law to Protect President's “Honor”

17 hours ago

Russian Government Mulls Alcohol Monopoly on Perfume and Pharmaceuticals

18 hours ago

Russian Nationalist Writer Creates Battalion To 'Liberate' Ukraine

22 hours ago
By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev

Navalny’s Sorry Contribution to Russian Jurisprudence (Op-Ed)

By Dmitry Kamyshev
By Dmitry Kamyshev
22 hours ago

The opposition activist has unwittingly enriched Russia’s legal canon with unwritten rules that deserve to be dubbed “Navalny laws.”

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View

3 days, 16 hours ago
The Old Fund Instagram account is one grand illustration of pre-revolutionary St. Petersburg.

18 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

20 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

20 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

17 hours ago

One Stop Shop

17 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

17 hours ago

One Stop Shop

17 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

17 hours ago

One Stop Shop

17 hours ago

Last summer, Usachyovsky Market followed the lead of hipster magnet Danilovsky Market. It was completely renovated, and several new restaurants opened.

18 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

see more

18 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

1 day ago

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

18 hours ago

Bjorn Again

Stanislav Pesotsky says his decision to become a chef was “spontaneous.” Born in Kremenchug in central Ukraine, the 2016 Silver Triangle award winner learned the basics in Kiev.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Take a Load Off, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a ...

1 day ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

3 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

3 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

3 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

3 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

Tue. Feb. 14

More events
Triptych Theater
Bleed for This Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Turandot Opera
The Salesman Cinema

1 day ago

Russia to Rethink HIV Travel Ban Weeks After Backing Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Duma Defends Controversial Film Amid 'Aggressive' Religious Protests

3 days ago

Moscow Says It Has Nothing to Do With Hundreds of Tanks in Eastern Ukraine

3 days ago

Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure

3 days ago

No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports

3 days ago

Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled

18 hours ago

Russian Official Orders Enquiry After Hearse Arrives for Pensioner who Called Ambulance

20 hours ago

Photo of Russian Ambassador Assassination Wins Top Press Prize

20 hours ago

The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to him and his slightly befuddled ...

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

3 days ago
Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in ...

Zhdun, the Latest Meme Sweeping Over Russia — Exclusive Interview

1 day ago
This grey, vaguely anthropomorphic blob of epoxy is the latest craze on the Russian internet. We talked to ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia Reviews Sentence of Tortured Opposition Activist

Jailed opposition activist Dadin, who alleges he was tortured in prison, may be released from prison ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Moscow

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and even though it falls on a Tuesday this year, there’s no ...

Most Read

Russian TV — Making War Great Again

One Stop Shop

Bjorn Again

Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+