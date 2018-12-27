News

Russians’ Real Incomes Set to Fall Again in 2019

Roman Pimenov / Interpress / TASS

Real incomes are set to drop once more next year, dragged by slower growth in real wages and higher spending, according to the latest forecast from Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE). Russia is on track to see off 2018 as the fifth consecutive year of falling real disposable personal incomes. A planned value-added tax (VAT) hike from 18 percent to 20 percent starting Jan. 1, 2019 is expected to fuel consumer inflation.

HSE, according to the university’s Commentary on State Business bulletin published by the RBC news website Thursday, reports that its view is “supported by a decline in savings and an increase in consumer lending.” The bulletin predicts that real wages — which use purchasing power, rather than income, to judge how much money an individual earns — will grow by only 1.5 percent in 2019. This year they grew as the state scrambled to fulfill President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 pledge to increase the wages of doctors, teachers and scientists by the time he won re-election in March 2018. But the growth slowed as the year progressed: from 10.2 percent in January-March, to 7.6 percent in April-June to 6.3 percent in July-September. And in October, Russians’ spending accelerated as wage growth continued to decrease, HSE reported.

