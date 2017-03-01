Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll
3 hours ago Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure
5 hours ago Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro
Russia
Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day
Russia
Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)
Russia
The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll
3 hours ago Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure
5 hours ago Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

March 1, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 16:56

Russians Take Pride in Crimea Annexation — Poll

March 1, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 16:56

The annexation of Crimea is one of the greatest sources of national pride for ordinary Russians, a survey by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed. 

Some 43 percent of Russians said that they took pride in "returning Crimea to Russia," making it Russia's second most celebrated achievement. It was beaten only by Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War, which was named as a source of pride by 83 percent of respondents.

Russians also said they were proud of Russian literature (36 percent), the industrial strength of the Soviet Union (35 percent), Russian science (32 percent), “the glorious Russian military” (26 percent), and strong Russian morals (23 percent). Some 18 percent of respondents said that they were proud that Russian President Vladimir Putin had stabilized the in the country and making its economy grow.

Meanwhile, more than half of Russians were frustrated and dismayed by "perpetual poverty” in the country (54 percent). Every third Russian said they were left ashamed by the dissolution of the USSR (33 percent) while one in four said they were upset about the “barbarity, rudeness, lack of respect in people show toward each other” (24 percent.)

Some 22 percent of Russians felt shame over early Soviet repressions, while 20 percent were embarrassed that Russia lagged behind the West. Another 14 percent also bemoaned Russia's “inertia and laziness" (14 percent.)

The poll was conducted between Jan. 20 and 23. Some 1600 Russians were polled across 137 towns and cities in 48 Russian regions.

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

4 hours ago

Russia has a new military propaganda force to wage information war. An unauthorized reprint of a military intelligence handbook gives insight into what the new information troops might do.

3 hours ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

5 hours ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

6 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

20 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

20 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

21 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

3 hours ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

5 hours ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

6 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

3 hours ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

5 hours ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

6 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’

Torture is still widespread in Russian prisons, released activist Ildar Dadin tells The Moscow Times

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Putin Admits Russia's Anti-Doping System is a Failure

5 hours ago

Friendly Robot to Aid Commuters on Moscow's Metro

6 hours ago

Head of Orthodox Church Blasts Social Media 'Disease'

6 days ago
By Katerina Sergatskova
Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova

Paul Manafort and the Red Thread Running Through the Long Ukrainian Revolution

By Katerina Sergatskova
By Katerina Sergatskova
6 days ago

Three years on from the shooting of protesters in Kiev, geopolitical scores are far from settled.

Print edition — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

Moscow's Feline Friends on National Cat Day

2 hours ago
National Cat Day is celelebrated in Russia every year on March 1.

20 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

20 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

21 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

4 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

4 hours ago

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming Revolution

4 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

4 hours ago

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming Revolution

4 hours ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

4 hours ago

We meet Leon Bakst’s assistant. The leader of the Mensheviks bets Trotsky won’t last in NYC. The Tsar turns a blind eye to the looming Revolution

17 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

see more

17 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

1 day ago

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

17 hours ago

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

The Putin administration reportedly commissioned an independent expert analysis of Russian network television, and the results are unflattering.

New issue — 13 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
6 days ago
By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack

Why Porn Will Never Die in Russia (Op-Ed)

By Bob Jack
By Bob Jack
6 days ago

Russia's battle against online pornography is destined to fail — just as it has many times before.

22 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

1 day ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

1 day ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

1 day ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

1 day ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

Wed. Mar. 01

More events
The Price Theater
On the Milky Road Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
Fifty Shades Darker Cinema

22 hours ago

Moscow Plans to Renovate the Bridge Where Boris Nemtsov Was Murdered

1 day ago

Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million

1 day ago

Navalny's Support Base Grows as Recognition Spreads Across Russia

1 day ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Congress Is Preparing an ‘Economic Blockade’ of Russia

1 day ago

Russian Officials Fine Uber for 'Misleading Customers'

1 day ago

Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

20 hours ago

Russian Police Raid the Home of Second Human Rights Worker in a Day

20 hours ago

The World's ‘Last Soviet Citizen’ Is a Stateless Ex-Con Locked Up in Russia

21 hours ago

Russian High Schooler Designs More Effective Arm Brace Using 3D Printing

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago
The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

2 days ago
It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on ...

Manchester Is a 'City of Mosques,' Says Russian TV

1 day ago
The British city of Manchester is "nothing but mosques" — or so says Russian network television.
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Big Stars, Big Events and Big Brains

It’s Big History, Big Stardom and Big Brainpower Week on Moscow TV, as small-screen viewers get ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Orhan Pamuk Receives Tolstoy Estate's Literary Award in Moscow

Turkish writer and Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk has been presented with the Yasnaya Polyana Literary ...

Most Read

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 5, Feb. 20 - 26)

The Secrets of Russia’s Propaganda War, Revealed

The Kremlin Reportedly Commissioned a Report on Russian State TV, and the Results Were Oof

‘Somebody Is Going to Be Beaten’
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+