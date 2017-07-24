Russians Rally Against Internet Crackdown

Protesters took to the streets in central Moscow on Sunday to demonstrate against stringent laws regulating the internet while calling for the release of Russians detained for their activity online and on social media.

Opposition party PARNAS, which was among the organizers, said 3,000 demonstrators attended the rally, titled “For a Free Internet.” The Internal Ministry said 800 people protested.

Protesters held signs reading “Free speech everywhere and always,” “Truth is stronger than censorship,” and “Down with the police state.”

Two demonstrators were detained briefly by police, according to OVD Info. One was distributing leaflets in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another held a sign reading: “The Internet Without Putin."