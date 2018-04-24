News

Russians Primarily Concerned With Rising Prices – Poll

Mikhail Pochuyev / TASS

Rising prices remain the primary concern among Russians polled by the independent Levada Center, followed by poverty and unemployment. While Russia's economy grew 1.5 percent last year after two years of recession, it fell short of a government target of 2 percent. In March, one month before U.S. sanctions were imposed, real wages rose 6.5 percent year-on-year and real incomes rose 4.1 percent, compared with a 4.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Read More Can Russia Afford Its Save-a-Billionaire Relief Program? (Op-ed)

Levada’s survey, published Tuesday, found that 63 percent of those polled named rising prices as the most pressing issue in their lives. Price growth has been named Russia’s top concern in the 14 years that Levada has included the question.

Poverty came in second at 47 percent, followed by growing unemployment at 40 percent and corruption at 38 percent.

Read More Russians Are Most Worried About Rising Prices