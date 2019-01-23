Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says

Customers across Russia owe a regional subsidiary of the Gazprom gas giant 30.1 billion rubles ($455 million) in accumulated debt, the subsidiary told Russian media on Wednesday.

Last week, a court in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya ruled to erase 9 billion rubles of its residents’ gas debts after local prosecutors warned of rising social tensions. After Gazprom appealed the decision and lawmakers in several other regions vowed to follow Chechnya’s example in asking for a write-off, federal prosecutors asked Chechen authorities Tuesday to reverse the ruling.