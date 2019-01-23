News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 23 2019 - 16:01

Russians Owe More Than $450M in Gas Debt, Gazprom Says

Igor Ivanko / Moskva News Agency

Customers across Russia owe a regional subsidiary of the Gazprom gas giant 30.1 billion rubles ($455 million) in accumulated debt, the subsidiary told Russian media on Wednesday.

Last week, a court in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya ruled to erase 9 billion rubles of its residents’ gas debts after local prosecutors warned of rising social tensions. After Gazprom appealed the decision and lawmakers in several other regions vowed to follow Chechnya’s example in asking for a write-off, federal prosecutors asked Chechen authorities Tuesday to reverse the ruling.

Read More
Fearing Protests, Court Orders Gazprom to Write Off Chechnya’s $135M Gas Debt

Gazprom Mezhregiongaz told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Wednesday that Russian customers nationwide owed it 30.1 billion rubles as of Jan. 1.

Last month, the company said that the nationwide gas debt had stood at 37.9 billion rubles, RIA reported.

Putin Declares Exclave’s Energy ‘Independence’ as He Turns on LNG Tap
News
Jan. 08 2019
Putin Declares Exclave’s Energy ‘Independence’ as He Turns on LNG Tap
Fearing Protests, Court Orders Gazprom to Write Off Chechnya’s $135M Gas Debt
News
Jan. 18 2019
Fearing Protests, Court Orders Gazprom to Write Off Chechnya’s $135M Gas Debt


Latest news

Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
News
Jan. 23 2019
Erdogan Solicits Support in Moscow as Putin Becomes Syria Kingmaker
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop
News
Jan. 23 2019
Russia Says 'Arbitrary' Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Must Stop
Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports
Meanwhile…
Jan. 23 2019
Russian Air Traffic Controllers Order Pizzas for U.S. Colleagues Hit by Shutdown — Reports

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Meanwhile…

The 10-Year Challenge, Russian-Style

Sign up for our weekly newsletter