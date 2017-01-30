Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll

According to a survey carried out by state pollster VTsIOM, Russians today most fear international conflict and rising prices. The lowest rated concern was "family problems."

The VTsIOM Head of Research Projects Mikhail Mamonov attributed an overall reduction in fear to the stabilization of the currency market and reassuring comments from Russia's leadership.

Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev expressed his owns fears about a possible nuclear conflict in a recent interview with Time magazine. According to Gorbachev, an important step toward preventing nuclear war would be a declaration banning it at the United Nations Security Council.

"I propose that the UN Security Council hold a meeting at the head of state level and adopt a resolution declaring nuclear war to be unacceptable and that it must not be conducted," he said.

Gorbachev stressed that such an initiative should come from Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump working together.

The study was conducted at the end of December 2016 in 130 settlements in 46 Russian regions, among 1,600 respondents.