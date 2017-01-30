Russia
Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll

Jan 30, 2017 — 12:37
— Update: 14:26

Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll

Jan 30, 2017 — 12:37
— Update: 14:26
Vedomosti

According to a survey carried out by state pollster VTsIOM, Russians today most fear international conflict and rising prices. The lowest rated concern was "family problems."

The VTsIOM Head of Research Projects Mikhail Mamonov attributed an overall reduction in fear to the stabilization of the currency market and reassuring comments from Russia's leadership.

Former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev expressed his owns fears about a possible nuclear conflict in a recent interview with Time magazine. According to Gorbachev, an important step toward preventing nuclear war would be a declaration banning it at the United Nations Security Council.

"I propose that the UN Security Council hold a meeting at the head of state level and adopt a resolution declaring nuclear war to be unacceptable and that it must not be conducted," he said.

Gorbachev stressed that such an initiative should come from Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump working together. 

The study was conducted at the end of December 2016 in 130 settlements in 46 Russian regions, among 1,600 respondents.

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Moderation, Russian-Style

2 days ago

I think it’s fair to say that умеренность doesn’t come easy to Russians, who tend to value big and generous emotions, personalities, appetites, and heck — even novels (Leo Tolstoy, I’m looking at you).

2 days ago

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

2 days ago

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

It is difficult to decide which is more shameful — the anti-Semitic prattle of the heir to a great name, or evasions ...

A Shaken Transatlantic 'Power Couple' Turns to Putin

The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped the West's policy on Russia ...

Russia Tries to Remember the Holocaust

The government supports Holocaust commemoration, but Soviet war narratives die ...

A Shaken Transatlantic 'Power Couple' Turns to Putin

The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain have shaped ...
