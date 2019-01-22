News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 22 2019 - 15:01

Russians Lead the World in Lack of Institutional Trust – Survey

Moskva News Agency

Russians have one of the lowest levels of institutional trust in the world, including trust in NGOs, businesses and international organizations, according to a survey of 26 major economies published this week.

Russia has consistently ranked as having one of the lowest levels of public trust in the annual “Trust Barometer” survey conducted by Edelman, a public relations firm. Edelman has included Russia in the survey since 2007.

Read More
Why Russians Now Trust the Army More Than Putin (Op-ed)

Russia placed dead last among 26 countries in levels of trust toward NGOs, businesses, the media, the European Union, as well as the United Nations, according to Edelman’s results made public Monday.

According to the survey, only 23 percent of Russians said they trusted NGOs, 26 percent said they trusted the media and 34 said they trusted their government.

While 63 percent of Russians said they had trust in their employer, the country placed in 24th place in the category — slightly ahead of South Korea and Japan.

All of the trust indicators among Russians declined from 2018, including a drop of 10 percent in trust in government.

The latest trust barometer suggests that only one-fifth of the world’s respondents believe that the economic, political and social system is working for them. Roughly half of all respondents said the system was failing them.

Edelman conducted the online survey among 33,000 people – divided into two categories of university-educated high-income respondents and the general public – between Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, 2018.

The firm observed a record-high trust gap of 16 percent between the “informed” group and the general public, which narrowed in Russia from 11 percent to 6 percent between last year and 2019.

The poll was released on the eve of the World Economic Forum opening in Davos on Tuesday.

Russian Demand for Foreign Real Estate up 70% in 2 Years
News
Dec. 26 2018
Russian Demand for Foreign Real Estate up 70% in 2 Years


Latest news

Russian Bobsleigh Head Zubkov Quits After Doping Ban﻿
News
Jan. 22 2019
Russian Bobsleigh Head Zubkov Quits After Doping Ban﻿
Russian Woman Beats Up Taxi Driver Over High Fare, Steals Cab
Meanwhile…
Jan. 22 2019
Russian Woman Beats Up Taxi Driver Over High Fare, Steals Cab
Russia Frees Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets From Police Custody
News
Jan. 22 2019
Russia Frees Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets From Police Custody

Most read

News

Su-34 Bombers Collide in Far East Russia, Pilot Rescued

News

Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets Detained at Moscow Airport

News

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Deadly Russian Apartment Blast — Reports

News

Official Data Vastly Underestimates Russian Emigration – Report

Opinion

Pessimism Sweeps Russia (Op-ed)

Sign up for our weekly newsletter