Russians Increasingly Skeptical of ‘False’ and ‘Biased’ News

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
2 hours ago
Russian student Varvara Karaulova has been found guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State.
Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials
Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as “a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life.” Read more
Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev
Voices of Andre Malraux’s Imaginary Museum
This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums. Read more