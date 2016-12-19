Russians Increasingly Skeptical of ‘False’ and ‘Biased’ News

The number of Russians who think media reports are false or biased has doubled in the last 12 months, a report by Russian journalism charity Mediastandart has revealed.



The number of respondents who said they frequently found media reports to be false or partial skyrocketed from 24 percent in 2015 to 48 percent in 2016.

Half of all Muscovites and 47 percent of St. Petersburg said they believed the news is “often biased.”