1 hour ago Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
2 hours ago France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
2 hours ago Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
Meanwhile in Russia
Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials
Russians Increasingly Skeptical of ‘False’ and ‘Biased’ News

Dec 19, 2016 — 17:30
— Update: Dec. 19 2016 — 15:19

Russians Increasingly Skeptical of ‘False’ and ‘Biased’ News

Dec 19, 2016 — 17:30
— Update: Dec. 19 2016 — 15:19
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

The number of Russians who think media reports are false or biased has doubled in the last 12 months, a report by Russian journalism charity Mediastandart has revealed.

The number of respondents who said they frequently found media reports to be false or partial skyrocketed from 24 percent in 2015 to 48 percent in 2016.

Half of all Muscovites and 47 percent of St. Petersburg said they believed the news is “often biased.”

Read more from The Moscow Times: Donald Trump facing a "coup d'etat," says Russian state media

Moscow residents were also among the least likely to trust the media as a whole, Mediastandart reported.

Just 58 percent of Moscow based respondents said they had faith in the media, putting the city on par with Russia's Tambov region and the southern republic of Ingushetia.

By comparison, residents in the annexed Crimean peninsula trusted the Russian media more than anywhere in Russia.

Almost 80 percent of Crimeans said they believed in the Russian media, including 75 percent in the peninsula's most populous city Sevastopol.

The Crimea were followed by the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District in northern Russia, where 73 percent of respondents said that they trusted Russian journalists.

Exhibition

Christos Bokoros. The Bare Essentials

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jan. 29

Greek artist Christos Bokoros determines his new series of metaphysical paintings on wood as "a query on the rediscovery of measure, so that we can stand upright released from the superfluous, and face the choice of what is essential in our daily life."

Read more

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

3 hours ago

Sectoral sanctions and counter sanctions might dominate the headlines, but the local backstory is one of mutually beneficial cooperation, says U.S. Ambassador.

Print edition — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

3 days, 2 hours ago
Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

20 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

New issue — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
Exhibition

Voices of Andre Malraux's Imaginary Museum

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Feb. 12

This exhibition, dedicated to French novelist, art theorist and Minister of Cultural Affairs Andre Malraux (1901-76) and his concept of the Imaginary Museum, features items from major Russian and European museums.

Read more

