Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

Lawmakers have responded with anger and dismay to reports of an unprecedented number of couples caught on security cameras having sex in Zaryadye Park in Moscow.

Moscow’s chief architect noted the “unprecedented” uptick in public copulation at the park last week, which sits adjacent to the Kremlin and Red Square. Public copulation is an administrative offense punishable by a small fine and up to 15 days in jail.

Russia’s ultra-conservative Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov likened the couples to feral animals.

“People come to the park to rest and get peace of mind … but intercourse between these two rabbits violates the condition of that peace of mind,” Milonov was quoted as saying in the pro-Kremlin Izvestia daily.

Milonov suggested punishing some of the transgressors so that instead “they’d start going to Zaryadye to catch butterflies.”