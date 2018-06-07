News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
June 07 2018 - 13:06

Russians Grow 'Mustaches of Hope' in Last Ditch Attempt to Save World Cup Chances

Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

With just seven days to go until Russia’s first game in the FIFA World Cup, fans across the country have little left to bank on other than hope.

The national team has failed to win in seven consecutive games since November 2017 and will be the lowest ranked team in the tournament that it hosts this summer.

Desperation rising, Russia’s popular late-night television host Ivan Urgant launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign in support of the team's beleaguered head coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

“Everything is against him now: Expectations, the weather, the laws of physics, the anatomy of certain footballers and just plain-old logic!” Urgant said during an episode of his show on Tuesday.

To support the mustached coach, Urgant called on social media users to grow “mustaches of hope” to share on social media.

Here is a selection of our favorite posts.


Nationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky: "Despite all our mistakes and problems, we must support our team."

Ваня Ургант – балагур, но вообще-то предложил очень правильную вещь. Сейчас, когда в России проходит главное международное соревнование года – Чемпионат мира по футболу – несмотря на все ошибки и проблемы, мы должны поддержать нашу команду. Зачем нам самим себе портить настроение прямо во время праздника? Со всеми проблемами разберемся после, а сейчас нужно просто пожелать удачи русским футболистам и их тренеру Станиславу Черчесову. #УсыНадежды

A post shared by Владимир Жириновский (@zhirinovskiy) on

The 'FRUKTbl' pop group supported the initiative.

A whiskered fan. 

Who says you're not old enough to don a mustache? 

The "lengths" people will go to to support their team!  

A "mustache of hope" is always a good excuse to channel your inner Dalí. 

В глазах свет #mistermustache

A post shared by Rastis (@rastis_mustache) on

This young fan is staying positive! 

Life hack: Repurpose your everyday items as a spiffy new stache. 

#усынадежды

A post shared by Yana Chikharina (@jenny130485) on

As if there weren't enough shirtless mirror pics on Instagram. 

This cutie pie is ready to support Russia! 

В преддверии Чемпионата мира ⚽️по футболу стартовала всероссийская масштабная акция поддержки Сборной России - #усынадежды. Участники рубрики #ВзглядСнизу поддержали акцию ⬆ Давайте поддержим наших ребят – выкладывайте свои усатые фотографии в соцсети с тегом #усынадежды Пусть они принесут Сборной победу! ⠀ #ИменаПродакшн #ТаланливымДетямСюда #ВзглядСнизу #ЗвукСнизу #ВечернийУргант #ПервыйКанал #чемпионатмира2018 #сборнаяроссии #сборнаяроссиипофутболу#Устина

A post shared by Устина (@ustinkan) on

And, of course, everything is better with cake. 

Своих нет, только пряничные) в поддержку флеш моба #усынадежды#fifaworldcup#fifaworldcuprussia2018#вечернийургант#взглядснизу#чм2018 #ESPERANSA_ТОРТЫ #торт#тортназаказ#тортыназаказ#торты#тортик#тортики#тортбезмастики#безмастики#тортнапраздник#тортспб#тортнадетскийпраздник#тортнаденьрождения#тортыбезмастики#торт_на_заказ#тортвподарок#тортназаказспб#торт#food#instafood#тортдлямальчика#flcc03#вкусныйторт#яркийторт

A post shared by Торты, пряники, зефир С-Пб (@e_speransa) on

