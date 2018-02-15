Russians Get Prison Terms for Massive Corporate Hacks in U.S.

(Bloomberg) — Two Russian nationals were sentenced to prison for their roles in the most prolific computer hack to hit corporate America.

Vladimir Drinkman was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in Camden, New Jersey, sentenced Dmitriy Smilianets who served as a black-market broker, to 51 months and 21 days in prison, or time he has already served.

Both men pleaded guilty in September 2015, with Smilianets admitting he sold information stolen from 17 retailers, financial institutions and payment processors, including Nasdaq OMX Group Inc., 7-Eleven Inc., Carrefour SA and J.C. Penney Co.

Smilianets and Drinkman, friends from Moscow, were arrested in June 2012 while vacationing in Amsterdam. Smilianets was extradited to the U.S. a few weeks later.