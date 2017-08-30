Russia
Russians Fired From U.S. Embassy to Receive 'Generous' Compensation

Aug 30, 2017 — 10:29
US Embassy in Moscow Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

At least 600 Russian staff due to be cut at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and consulates in 3 cities by Sept. 1 will be compensated  “generously” in accordance with the Russian Labor Code, the RBC business television channel reported Wednesday.

In response to a U.S. sanctions bill passed by Congress in late July, Russia’s Foreign Ministry ordered the United States on July 28 to limit the number of its diplomatic staff in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

RBC cited unidentified sources familiar with the firing process as saying that, in addition to “very generous” compensation, those facing dismissal with 15-years experience would be eligible to apply for a green card.

Read More: Zakharova: Russia Won’t Respond to U.S. Visa Cuts Because That Would Be 'Genocide'

The fired staff members will also receive a letter explaining that they were “forcibly” dismissed on Aug. 31 “in accordance with a Russian Foreign Ministry diplomatic note,” an employee due to be fired said.

Addressing the diplomatic spat between Moscow and Washington, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week that the United States “made the decision themselves,” to cut embassy staff in Russia.

Only around 100 of the diplomatic staff facing cuts are U.S. citizens, RBC sources estimated.

