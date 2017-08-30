Russians Fired From U.S. Embassy to Receive 'Generous' Compensation

At least 600 Russian staff due to be cut at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and consulates in 3 cities by Sept. 1 will be compensated “generously” in accordance with the Russian Labor Code, the RBC business television channel reported Wednesday.



In response to a U.S. sanctions bill passed by Congress in late July, Russia’s Foreign Ministry ordered the United States on July 28 to limit the number of its diplomatic staff in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

RBC cited unidentified sources familiar with the firing process as saying that, in addition to “very generous” compensation, those facing dismissal with 15-years experience would be eligible to apply for a green card.