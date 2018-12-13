Russians Donate $5-7 Billion to Charities Per Year, Report Says

Russians donate an estimated 340–460 billion rubles ($5.1–$6.9 billion) per year to charities, according to a new study cited by the RBC news website on Thursday.

The study, conducted by Skolkovo Business School together with UBS bank, estimates that wealthy individuals contributed between 40 billion to 80 billion rubles on philanthropy per year, while large Russian oil and gas companies donated around 100 billion rubles.

An estimated third of the money given to charities comes in the form of smaller donations from citizens, accounting for 140–160 billion rubles, RBC cited the study as saying.