News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 13 2018 - 14:12

Russians Donate $5-7 Billion to Charities Per Year, Report Says

Svetlana Kholyavchuk / TASS

Russians donate an estimated 340–460 billion rubles ($5.1–$6.9 billion) per year to charities, according to a new study cited by the RBC news website on Thursday. 

The study, conducted by Skolkovo Business School together with UBS bank, estimates that wealthy individuals contributed between 40 billion to 80 billion rubles on philanthropy per year, while large Russian oil and gas companies donated around 100 billion rubles. 

An estimated third of the money given to charities comes in the form of smaller donations from citizens, accounting for 140–160 billion rubles, RBC cited the study as saying.

Read More
Loss-Making Energy Giant Gazprom Shells Out on Kremlin Charity Projects

The authors of the study noted that the total amount Russians give to charities is comparable to Russia’s annual federal budget spending on health care (approximately $6 billion).

Among wealthy Russians, charities dedicated to helping children received support from 73.9 percent of donors, followed by charities that combat poverty (47.8 percent) and religious charities (28.3 percent).

The study was conducted using data from the Russian Philanthropy Support and Development Fund, which surveyed the Russian population on their participation in charitable activities. The researchers also reportedly interviewed around 100 wealthy Russians with a net worth of over $1 million as well as CEO’s of federal companies.

Russian Chefs Offer Soup to Warm Homeless on Cold St. Petersburg Nights
News
Dec. 06 2018
Russian Chefs Offer Soup to Warm Homeless on Cold St. Petersburg Nights


Latest news

Putin Makes Vladivostok the Capital of Russia’s Far East, Replacing Khabarovsk
News
Dec. 13 2018
Putin Makes Vladivostok the Capital of Russia’s Far East, Replacing Khabarovsk
Doctors Replace Adhesive Tape For Bandages at Russian Hospital, Sparking Probe
News
Dec. 13 2018
Doctors Replace Adhesive Tape For Bandages at Russian Hospital, Sparking Probe
Podcast: In Memoriam Lyudmila Alexeyeva. And Russia's Trash Protests Boil Over
News
Dec. 13 2018
Podcast: In Memoriam Lyudmila Alexeyeva. And Russia's Trash Protests Boil Over

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Sign up for our weekly newsletter