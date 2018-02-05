Russians Dive Into Snow in Viral Flashmob

While heavy snowfall continues to disrupt everyday life in Russia’s capital, social media users across the county have embraced the extreme weather conditions with a bizarre new online campaign.

Russian youngsters have taken to the internet with recorded videos of them jumping into snowbanks in their underwear in the #всугробchallenge.

The trending flashmob was launched by teenager Artem Makovsky from Petropavlovsk, in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka, who posted the first video jump on Instagram before it spread across the country.