Russians at Youth Forum Complain of Expensive Condoms
Metro Bombing Suspects Allege 'Russian Guantanamo' Near Moscow
Russia's HIV Rates Highest in Three Siberian Cities
Metro Bombing Suspects Allege 'Russian Guantanamo' Near Moscow
Russia's HIV Rates Highest in Three Siberian Cities
Young Russians Show Their Love for New York
Muscovites Hesitant to Protest Housing Demolition Scheme, Poll Finds
Russians at Youth Forum Complain of Expensive Condoms

July 24, 2017 — 17:19
— Update: 17:27

Hans / Pixabay

Participants of an educational youth forum in the Vladimir region have complained to the head of Russia’s consumer watchdog about the excessively high cost of condoms, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday.

Anna Popova, the head of consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor promised to refer the complaint to the head of the Federal Anti-monopoly Service, Igor Artemyev.

“I heard you,” RIA Novosti cited Popova as saying. “Tomorrow morning, I’ll start my working day with a call to Igor Yurevich Artemyev.”

The annual two-month-long forum started in late June in the Vladimir region. This year the event gathered about 7,000 participants aged 18 to 30, RIA reported.

