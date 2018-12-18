Russians Charged Over $27M in Bribes in 2018, Prosecutors Say

Anti-corruption activists say official figures vastly underestimate the prevalence of bribery in a country that ranks low in transparency and high in corruption.

Russians have accepted 1.8 billion rubles ($27 million) in bribes that the authorities have cracked down on in the first nine months of this year, federal prosecutors have said.

Bribe Taking in Russia Triples in 2017, new Figures Show

“The total amount [of money taken as bribes] totaled 1.8 billion rubles” between January and September, Alexander Kurennoy, a spokesman for the General Prosecutor’s Office, said Tuesday.

He noted that bribe-giving and taking rose by 3 percent to 10,179 cases this year.

Prosecutions for facilitating bribery grew by 16 percent, Kurennoy added.

Moscow and the regions of Rostov, Moscow and Chelyabinsk led in a rating of bribe-taking between January and October, according to the prosecutor’s office’s data.

Bribe-giving cases were most prevalent in the Moscow region, Moscow, and the Krasnodar region.