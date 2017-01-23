Russians Charged With Fighting Alongside Ukrainian Far-Right Group

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into five Russian citizens suspected of participating in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Ukrainian far-right group Right Sector.



Two of the suspects, according to the investigators' data, directly participated in the conflict. Igor Chudinov was allegedly a deputy commander of one of the Right Sector's units, while Gennady Khamraev is accused of serving as a fighter.

Three other suspects are alleged to have "spread the ideology" of Right Sector and participated in its activities.

"According to the investigation, all five of Russians support the radical views and ideas of fascism and nationalism", an Investigative Committee report stated. The investigators also noted that "the work to identify and bring to justice members of the organization Right Sector, regardless of their nationality, will be continued."



In November 2014, the Supreme Court of Russia declared the organization Right Sector to be extremist and banned it on the territory of Russia.

