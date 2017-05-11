Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

A Russian beer company has accused a Chinese rival of trademark infringement. St. Petersburg's Baltika has gone to a Beijing court alleging that Chinese Kuyadom has been selling a line of products remarkably similar to its own.

Baltika argues that Kuyadom’s line of Baltika 3, Baltika 7, and Baltika 9 beers could be confused with its own line of similarly named beers. A Baltika representative said the company would not seek monetary compensation, but feared damage to its brand. Kuyadom is using the Baltika name as well as logos.

