Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
17 minutes ago Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman
1 hour ago Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims
3 hours ago Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack
Business
Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws
Business
Rosneft Executives Enjoy 9900% Rise in Bonus Payout
Business
Russian Cell Operator MTS to Store User Data in Pilot Anti-Terror Scheme
Business
Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
17 minutes ago Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman
1 hour ago Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims
3 hours ago Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

May 11, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 17:12

Russians Bring Chinese Beer Company to Court Over Counterfeit Claims

May 11, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 17:12
Zack / Pikabu

A Russian beer company has accused a Chinese rival of trademark infringement. St. Petersburg's Baltika has gone to a Beijing court alleging that Chinese Kuyadom has been selling a line of products remarkably similar to its own. 

Baltika argues that Kuyadom’s line of Baltika 3, Baltika 7, and Baltika 9 beers could be confused with its own line of similarly named beers. A Baltika representative said the company would not seek monetary compensation, but feared damage to its brand. Kuyadom is using the Baltika name as well as logos.

An American in Moscow's Craft Beer Revolution

Baltika has had its name registered in China since at least 2001, with its company logos being registered as far back as 2008. Counterfeit goods are very common across China. Law enforcement officials often put counterfeiting as a low priority, resulting in many different copied brands.

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

5 hours ago

A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting events.

17 minutes ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

3 hours ago

The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

3 hours ago

Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish

4 hours ago

Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

4 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

17 minutes ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

3 hours ago

The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

17 minutes ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

3 hours ago

The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy's first solo exhibition in Russia, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic ...

Theater

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Thu. May. 11 Tue. May. 30
Theater Yunogo Zritelya
06:00 p.m.

Kama Ginkas stages a bracing version of Edward Albee’s play about the adversarial relationship that somehow keeps a middle-aged couple’s marriage together. Read more

Read more

17 minutes ago

Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman

3 hours ago

Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack

3 hours ago

The Moscow Times Releases Second Chinese-Language Issue

1 day ago
By Konstantin Gaaze
Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze

Where Does Putin Sleep and Why Is It a Secret? (Op-ed)

By Konstantin Gaaze
By Konstantin Gaaze
1 day ago

Are the president’s whereabouts a state secret? Yes and no.

Print edition — today

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

23 hours ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

23 hours ago

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French presidency. But the Kremlin's actions during the election campaign have hardened his views of the Russian leadership.

23 hours ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

23 hours ago

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French presidency. But the Kremlin's actions during the election campaign have hardened his views of the Russian leadership.

23 hours ago

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

23 hours ago

Emmanuel Macron had little to say about Russia before he decided to run for the French presidency. But the Kremlin's actions during the election campaign have hardened his views of the Russian leadership.

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)

1 day, 22 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects photos from across Russia, where millions of people on Tuesday celebrated Victory Day and the 72nd anniversary of the USSR's victory ...

3 hours ago

Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish

4 hours ago

Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

4 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

2 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

see more

2 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

3 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films ...

2 days ago

‘Bolshoi’: New Movie Explores Love and Competition at Russia’s Best-Known Ballet

Not one, but two of the most anticipated Russian big screen premieres this year are about ballet: Valery Todorovsky’s “Bolshoi” and Alexei Uchitel’s much discussed “Matilda.”

New issue — today

May 11

Perfect As You Aren’t; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner
3 days ago
By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

By Artemy Kalinovsky
By Artemy Kalinovsky
3 days ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the ...

5 hours ago

Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet

6 hours ago

Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict

23 hours ago

PM Medvedev Says He Needs Two Years to Raise Russia's Minimum Wage to Subsistence Levels

1 day ago

Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

1 day ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

1 day ago

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

Thu. May. 11

More events
24 Weeks Cinema
Peter Doherty Gig
Harlequin Theater
Neruda Cinema
Alexander Knyazev (organ) Concert
Graphic Art for Wall Painting Exhibition

5 hours ago

Russian Ministry Splashes Out on $30M Superjet

6 hours ago

Russian Pokemon Go Blogger Escapes Jail After Guilty Verdict

23 hours ago

PM Medvedev Says He Needs Two Years to Raise Russia's Minimum Wage to Subsistence Levels

1 day ago

Russian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account

1 day ago

Kazakh Woman Tries to Save Her Home by Covering It in Portraits of the President

1 day ago

Russia Boosts 2018 World Cup Spending

3 hours ago

Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish

4 hours ago

Experts Warn of Wine Market Exodus Over New Russian Tax Laws

4 hours ago

Russian Ambassador to U.S. May Head New UN Terrorism Body

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

3 days ago
It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films ...

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

3 days ago
“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

3 days ago
It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Alexander Yulikov: Post-Suprematism

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jun. 18

100 geometrical abstractions by this classic artist of the Russian minimalism. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow ...

Most Read

Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

How the Kremlin Turned Macron Against Russia

Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+