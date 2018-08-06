Russians Blame Tbilisi, Not Moscow for 2008 War, Poll Says

On the 10th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war, more Russians blame Georgia than leadership in Moscow for the conflict, according to an independent Levada Center poll published Monday.

The war, which began over the breakaway region of South Ossetia on Aug. 8, 2008 and ended five days later, was Russia’s biggest combat operation outside its borders since the U.S.S.R. occupied Afghanistan. Russia recognizes the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, both of which Georgia considers part of its territory.

Of Russians who are familiar with the conflict, 34 percent said they hold Georgian leadership liable. Twenty-four percent of the respondents accused the United States and NATO of starting the war, according to Levada’s polling data.

Only 8 percent of respondents named Russia the aggressor in the war, while the majority maintained that Russia “did its utmost to avoid bloodshed.”