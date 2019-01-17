News

Russians’ Belief in Country’s Superpower Status Reaches 20-Year High – Poll

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

More Russians believe their country is a superpower than at any point in the past two decades, according to a survey published by the independent Levada Center pollster Thursday. When asked which historical event they feel most proud of, the overwhelming majority of respondents – 87 percent – named the Soviet victory in World War II. The country’s achievements in space and the 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, which Moscow views as reunification with Russia, lagged behind as the next most popular responses at 50 and 45 percent.

Overall, 75 percent of respondents said they believe Russia is a superpower. The number has climbed steadily over the past two decades, from a low of 30 percent in November 2005. The number of respondents who say Russia must preserve its status as a great power also reached a historic high in the latest Levada survey, with 88 percent subscribing to the view, up from a low of 72 percent in April 1992. Meanwhile, 61 percent of Levada’s respondents reported feeling ashamed that “a great nation and a rich country lives in eternal poverty,” according to the pollster’s latest results. The Soviet collapse and “rudeness and mutual disrespect” reportedly brought shame to 45 percent and 37 percent of respondents. “There’s currently no modern, positive and collectively shared idea that could unite a fragmented Russian society without appealing to the past,” Levada sociologist Karina Pipiya told the RBC news website. Most of Levada’s respondents said they associate their nation with its history (53 percent), followed by geography and birthplace (35 percent and 33 percent).

Levada Center