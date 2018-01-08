Russians Banned From Throwing Cigarette Butts Out of Cars

News
Jan 8, 2018 — 16:48
— Update: 16:47

Jan 8, 2018 — 16:48
— Update: 16:47
Andrei Makhonin / TASS

Russia’s new fire safety regulations ban train and car passengers from throwing cigarette butts out of the window. 

More than 5,200 people died in almost 95,000 fires in Russia between January and September 2017, according to data published by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Read more: Going Down in Flames

Russia’s latest fire safety regulations prohibit the disposal of cigarette butts, coal lumps and ash out of moving cars and trains. 

Landowners are also required to mow lawns and regularly collect garbage, according to the decree signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev that was published on the government’s website Monday. 

Mass layoffs, lack of training and bureaucratic impediments have paralyzed Russia’s fire service in recent years, firefighters and rescuers told The Moscow Times last summer.

