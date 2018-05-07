News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 07 2018 - 10:05

Russians Are Most Unhappy With Putin Over Wealth Inequality — Poll

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Kremlin Press Service

Russians are most unhappy with President Vladimir Putin over the unequal distribution of wealth in the country, according to the latest independent Levada Center poll.

Putin, 65, officially assumes office for his fourth term Monday and reportedly plans to kick-start economic growth with a $162 billion increase in spending on healthcare, education and infrastructure in six years. Hundreds of protesters were arrested over the weekend at opposition rallies titled "He's Not Our Tsar," preceding Putin's official inauguration.

Read More
‘He’s Not Our Tsar’: Russians Protest Putin Ahead of Inauguration

Levada’s April survey found that 45 percent of respondents fault Putin for “failing to ensure an equitable distribution of income in the interests of ordinary people,” up from 39 percent in March 2015 when the last survey was conducted.

Putin’s inability to “reimburse the capital lost in the course of reforms to ordinary people” followed as the second most frequent complaint at 39 percent.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of Levada’s respondents credited the president for “returning the status of a great respected power to Russia” and 38 percent lauded him for “stabilizing the situation in the North Caucasus.”

The share of Russians who are unhappy with Putin over low wages, pensions and other benefits doubled from 15 percent to 32 percent in the past three years. Meanwhile, one-quarter of respondents said he is to be thanked for raising pensions and wages.

Levada conducted the survey between April 20 and April 24 among 1,600 people in 52 Russian regions.

Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
News
April 25 2018
Generation P: A Lifetime Under Putin
3% of Russians Agree With Kremlin That There Are 'No Oligarchs in Russia'
News
April 12 2018
3% of Russians Agree With Kremlin That There Are 'No Oligarchs in Russia'
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration
News
April 13 2018
Navalny Calls for Russia Protests Before Putin’s Inauguration

Latest news

Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
News
May 07 2018
Former Russian Sports Minister Mutko Tapped for Construction Post
Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report
News
May 07 2018
Cossack Vigilantes to Patrol Russian Streets During 2018 World Cup, Media Report
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes
Meanwhile…
May 07 2018
The Internet Reacts to Putin's Fourth Inauguration, in Memes

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox