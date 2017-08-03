Russians Are Adjusting to Food Import Ban and Domestic Cheese

Most Russians have learned to live with a ban on foreign food imports introduced three years ago, according to a recent poll.

Two-thirds of those polled by the Romir research company in June said they did not find that the quality of products that fall under a Russian import ban had deteriorated in the past year. The results of a similar survey conducted in late 2015 showed roughly half of respondents thought so.

Russia introduced an import ban on a range of foods in August 2014 targeting products like dairy and meat from Western countries, in response to sanctions imposed on the country over its involvement in Ukraine. The measure should have been a boon to domestic producers.