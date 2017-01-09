Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos
2 hours ago Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List
4 hours ago Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory
Russia
Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos
Russia
That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect
Russia
How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal
Russia
'Shorten His Tongue, Pull Out His Teeth,' Says Chechen Official In Apparent Threat to Journalist
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos
2 hours ago Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List
4 hours ago Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory

Russian Zoo Euthanizes Protected Birds After Suspected Avian Flu Outbreak

Jan 9, 2017 — 17:29
— Update: 17:43

Russian Zoo Euthanizes Protected Birds After Suspected Avian Flu Outbreak

Jan 9, 2017 — 17:29
— Update: 17:43
Pixabay

A zoo in the Russian city of Voronezh has been forced to kill all of its birds after a suspected outbreak of avian flu.

A number of birds at the zoo died of a rapidly-spreading infection during the New Year holidays, the RIA Novosti news agency reported. The decision to euthanize all remaining animals was announced in a statement by the local prosecutor's office on Sunday.

The zoo had been home to 159 different birds of 44 different species, seven of which are protected by Russian law.

In November, Russia announced that two outbreaks of the highly contagious H5 strain of avian flu had infected wildlife in the county's southwestern Kalmyk republic. A further two outbreaks were recorded in December on poultry farms in Krasnodar and Rostov, although the exact strain was not identified.

Related
Tbilisi Zoo Animals Struggle After Floods

Russian Elite $29Bln Richer After Trump Election Victory

4 hours ago

Russia’s wealthiest have seen their fortunes grow by $29 billion since the election of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

1 hour ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

14 hours ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

20 hours ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

20 hours ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

1 hour ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

1 hour ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

The Russian state media is dismissing accusations of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election. With 12 days until Donald Trump's inauguration, pro-Kremlin media is ...

Exhibition

Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future

Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 12

Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Sex, Suicide and Death Named Russia’s Top Taboos

2 hours ago

Alleged Litvinenko Assassins Added to U.S. Sanctions List

13 hours ago

Moscow Official Says Russia Has the Best Television in the World

1 week ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
1 week ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 19 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

1 day ago

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

1 day ago

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

1 day ago

Stay put while it’s a blustery minus 30 degrees Celsius outside and watch two good movies of Russian and American classic novels; two good Russian and British jazz bands of the 1930s; and two good ‘n’ dysfunctional Russian heroes of the pre-perestroika and post-Soviet eras.

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

1 day, 2 hours ago
Moscow's bicycle lovers took to the streets for the capital's annual winter cycle marathon this weekend, despite freezing temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius. The ...

14 hours ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

20 hours ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

20 hours ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

3 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

see more

3 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

1 week ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)

America’s case against the Kremlin suffers from major flaws that should be acknowledged, even by those who argue that Russia hacked U.S. democratic institutions, says Kevin Rothrock.

New issue — 19 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 week ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 week ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

21 hours ago

'Shorten His Tongue, Pull Out His Teeth,' Says Chechen Official In Apparent Threat to Journalist

22 hours ago

Russian Student Turned IS Fighter Found Dead in Prison

23 hours ago

Lift Russian Sanctions for ‘Positive Developments’ in Ukraine – OSCE Chair

1 day ago

Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party

1 day ago

Moscow Authorities to Regulate Vaping Like Smoking

1 day ago

Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

Tue. Jan. 10

More events
The Gronholm Method Theater
The False Secrets Cinema
Zoika’s Apartment Theater
Ivan Aivazovsky Exhibition
Dvorak. Chamber Music Concert
Fraulein – A Winter’s Tale Cinema

21 hours ago

'Shorten His Tongue, Pull Out His Teeth,' Says Chechen Official In Apparent Threat to Journalist

22 hours ago

Russian Student Turned IS Fighter Found Dead in Prison

23 hours ago

Lift Russian Sanctions for ‘Positive Developments’ in Ukraine – OSCE Chair

1 day ago

Video: Mass Brawl Breaks Out at Russian Snow-Clearing Party

1 day ago

Moscow Authorities to Regulate Vaping Like Smoking

1 day ago

Trump Accepts Russian Involvement in Election Hacks, Says Top Aide

14 hours ago

That Russia Yoga Lecturer Is on Trial Thanks to a Christian Activist Whose Wife Left Him to Join a Sect

20 hours ago

Dutch Police Detain Journalist Carrying MH17 Debris

20 hours ago

Moscow Too Cold For Consular Services, But U.S. Embassy Presses On

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

1 week ago
Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

1 week ago
Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More ...

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

1 week ago
Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 week ago

1 week ago

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times

Hacking. Doping. Putin. Bulldozers. Sechin. Arrests. Brexit. Sham privatization. More arrests. An election in Russia that ...

1 week ago

1 week ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in ...

Most Read

How Kremlin Media Covers the Hacking Scandal

Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics

Moscow Cyclists Brave Minus 25 Degree Freeze For City Bike Marathon

American Unintelligence on Russia (Op-ed)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+