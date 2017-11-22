Russian Labor Official Tells Russians to Stop Partying and Start Working

Russians should spend more time at work if they want to be successful, the head of Rostrud, Russia’s Federal Labor and Employment Service, says.



Next year, Russia will have 28 official national holidays. They include 10 days in early January when Russians celebrate the Orthodox Christmas and the country traditionally grinds to a standstill.



Asked whether he thought Russia should introduce a holiday in honor of professionals in the crypto-currency industry, Rostrud head Vsevolod Bukolov told the state-run TASS news agency: “I think we already have many celebrations, and I would advise everyone to spend more time on work.”



“The more we work, the sooner we’ll achieve success."