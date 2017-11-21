Russian Woman Who Won Record-Breaking Lottery Overwhelmed by Threats

A lottery winner from western Russia has been forced to delete her social media accounts and remain indoors after hitting the multimillion jackpot earlier this month.

Natalya Vlasova, 63, won a record-breaking half a billion rubles ($8.5 million), although her name didn’t surface until two weeks after the announcement, prompting a nationwide search.

Since then, Vlasova and her daughter Yekaterina have been forced to delete their social media accounts, the Vesti Voronezh news program reported on Monday.

“Relatives say that, in addition to requests for help, they began to receive threats from extortionists,” Vesti reported.