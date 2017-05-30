Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'

At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow
At least eleven people have died after gale force winds hit Moscow on Monday afternoon.
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
