26 seconds ago Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'
1 hour ago Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
3 hours ago Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack
Head of Orthodox Church Compares Homosexual Marriage to Nazism
Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
26 seconds ago Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'
1 hour ago Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
3 hours ago Russian Charged With Murder After Mexican Mob Attack

May 30, 2017 — 13:30
— Update: 13:28

May 30, 2017 — 13:30
A Moscow woman is suing sports company Nike for damages after claiming that a viral ad encouraging girls to follow their dreams could “turn them into men.”

Self-described “life coach” Marina Rybnikova said Nike's clip could "corrupt young women," Russian news site Moslenta reported.

She is demanding 525,000 rubles ($9,300) from Nike for "causing moral harm."

Nike's commercial with English subtitles. Nike Women / YouTube

Rybnikova was particularly outraged by a lyric in the ad that claimed little girls were "made from bruises and punches." The words appeared alongside an image of a female boxer training with a punching bag. 

"It's outrageous that lots of teenagers are watching this on Youtube," Rybnikova told Russian news site Afisha"Girls could easily go out and start fights after this video. That's what angered me," she said.

Rybnikova also found cause for concern when an onscreen choir declared modern girls to be made of "aspirations, skills, independence, and freedom."

"Independence does not really mean much to us [women]," she said. "We are still about internal structure, about comfort, about domestic life," she said.

Read More: Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?

Nike's ad, "What are little girls made of?" was published on YouTube on Feb. 15. It has currently had almost 9 million views.

Shootout Erupts in Ingushetia After Man Compliments Own Wife Online
Russia
Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup
Russia
Spartak Moscow Wins First League Title in 16 Years
Russia
Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox

