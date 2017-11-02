Russian Women Are Politically Alienated, Gender Gap Report Shows

Russia has closed the gender divide between men and women across health and life expectancy for the first time in over a decade, but women remain alienated from politics, according to a new report on global gender inequality.

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2017 Global Gender Gap Report analyzes gender parity based economic opportunity, educational achievement, health and survival and political participation.

Since last year’s report, Russia climbed four spots in the ranking to 71, buoyed by a higher representation of women in government. Around 16 percent of Russian deputies and senators are women, and there are three female ministers in Russia’s 31-member Cabinet.