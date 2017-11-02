News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
43 minutes ago Residents of Lake Baikal Have Begun Feeding Dead Seals to Their Dogs
46 minutes ago Russian Women Are Politically Alienated, Gender Gap Report Shows
50 minutes ago Digital 'Hit List' Exposes Thousands of the Kremlin's Favorite Hacking Targets
News
Residents of Lake Baikal Have Begun Feeding Dead Seals to Their Dogs
News
Digital 'Hit List' Exposes Thousands of the Kremlin's Favorite Hacking Targets
News
Russian Senators Warn Companies Against Advertising on Twitter
City
Lenin Mausoleum to Close for Military Parade
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Women Are Politically Alienated, Gender Gap Report Shows

Nov 2, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 12:42

Russian Women Are Politically Alienated, Gender Gap Report Shows

Nov 2, 2017 — 12:30
— Update: 12:42
Lyubimov Andrei / Moskva News Agency

Russia has closed the gender divide between men and women across health and life expectancy for the first time in over a decade, but women remain alienated from politics, according to a new report on global gender inequality. 

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 2017 Global Gender Gap Report analyzes gender parity based economic opportunity, educational achievement, health and survival and political participation. 

Since last year’s report, Russia climbed four spots in the ranking to 71, buoyed by a higher representation of women in government. Around 16 percent of Russian deputies and senators are women, and there are three female ministers in Russia’s 31-member Cabinet. 

See also: Women in Russia Earn Significantly Less Than Their Male Counterparts

For the first time since 2006, Russian women and men also have the same health expectancy and Russia is also in the top-50 in terms of economic and education ratings.

Still, the report says that Russia remains one of the two dozen worst-performing countries for women in terms of political empowerment. The category measures the gap between men and women at the political top, including the ratio of women to men in terms of years in executive office for the last 50 years. 

The WEF report estimates that the world’s overall global gender gap could be fully closed in 100 years if current trends continue. It would take more than 200 years to close the economic gender gap.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+