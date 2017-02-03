Russian Woman Faces Prison for Lighting Her Cigarette With a Church Candle

Double Jeopardy: Why Kremlin Opponent Navalny is Back in Court
5 hours ago
The Kremlin faces a dilemma — let Navalny run for president or find a way to disqualify him. Here’s what you need to know about the case.
22 hours ago
Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982
Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs
A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism.
In Black and White: Russia Before the Fall of the Empire
Premiere of Turandot as part of the Eurasian Opera project.
Giacomo Puccini's last opera based on the tale by Carlo Gozzi about a princess whose future husband must solve three riddles or be beheaded. Directed by Dmitry Bertman.