Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court
2 hours ago
A Russian kindergarten teacher jailed for reposting a three-second video online has been freed after the case against her was dismissed.
2 days ago
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
2 days ago
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more
2 days ago
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union
3 days agoAnonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more