Woman Arrested in Turkey Linked to Russian Ambassador Assassination

A 33-year-old Russian woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Andrei Karlov, Moscow's ambassador to Turkey, the Turkish media has reported.

The woman, known only as Yekaterina, was arrested in the Turkish capital of Ankara, Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper reported Monday.

She is accused of contacting Karlov's killer, former police cadet Mevlut Altyntash, before the assassination, an unnamed law enforcement source told the newspaper.

Karlov was shot in an Ankara art gallery by Altyntashem in December 2016. The Kremlin called the attack “a provocation” designed to derail the peace process in Syria and improving relations between Russia and Turkey.