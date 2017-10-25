Russian Wheat Exports Could Lead to Bread Shortages in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg could experience a bread shortage in the near future, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported Tuesday, citing a letter between government officials.

Russia was the highest wheat exporter in the world in 2017, surpassing the U.S. by 3,500 metric tons of wheat products.

But in the letter, St. Petersburg governor Georgy Poltavchenko warns Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich that a shortage of train carriages for domestic wheat deliveries could result in a bread deficit.

