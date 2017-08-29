Russian Weather is Finally Back to What it Does Best: Snow

Snow, at last. After a summer that didn't deserve the name, Russian weather skipped fall and decided to head straight for winter.

Using the #первыйснег (first snow) hashtag, Russian Instagrammers shared pictures on Tuesday of how their home towns look in the last gasps of summer. And even if the calendar says August, these images suggest something entirely different.

“Fall got lost along its way and winter came to us,“ one Instagram user from Neryungri in Russia's Sakha Republic wrote alongside a window view of buildings, cars and trees covered in white. Some commenters, already in festive spirits, wished her a happy New Year.