News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 11 2018 - 17:12

Russian Watchdog Fines Google Over Violations, Warns Twitter and Facebook

Pixabay

Russia’s Roskomnadzor communications watchdog has fined Google for failing to comply with a legal requirement to remove certain entries from its search results. 

Over the past five years, Russia has introduced tougher internet laws that require search engines to delete certain search results and social media networks to store Russian users’ personal data on servers within the country. In November, Russia formally opened a civil case against Google for violating legal requirements.

Read More
Facebook Blocks 'Defamatory' Post in Compliance With Russian Court Order — Reports

The head of Roskomnadzor, Alexander Zharov, said Tuesday that Google was fined 500,000 rubles ($7,530) for failing to filter searches based on a government registry of banned websites, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported. 

Zharov also told reporters that Twitter and Facebook would be required to report on their implementation of the law on localizing personal data of users in Russia before the end of 2018, three years after the law requiring the move was initially passed. 

"This is a fairly simple process, we will request information [on the localization of personal data],” he was cited as saying, adding that the watchdog would monitor the situation. 

Late last month, Facebook reportedly blocked a post on its social media networks in compliance with a recent Russian law that calls on tech companies to block defamatory content. Internet freedom advocates have warned that the measure could become a common practice in Russia. 

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia
Meanwhile…
Nov. 12 2018
'Tiny Putin' Photo With Trump Sparks Criticism and Memes in Russia
Moscow Man Buys iPhone XS With Bathtub Full of Coins
Meanwhile…
Nov. 14 2018
Moscow Man Buys iPhone XS With Bathtub Full of Coins
Kadyrov's Instagram Account Briefly Unblocked, Posts Ode to Guns
Meanwhile…
Nov. 16 2018
Kadyrov's Instagram Account Briefly Unblocked, Posts Ode to Guns

Latest news

Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says
News
Dec. 11 2018
Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says
Time Magazine Honors Russian Journalist Tatiana Felgenhauer
News
Dec. 11 2018
Time Magazine Honors Russian Journalist Tatiana Felgenhauer
49% of Russian Women Say They Are Most at Risk of Violence at Home, Poll Says
News
Dec. 11 2018
49% of Russian Women Say They Are Most at Risk of Violence at Home, Poll Says

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Sign up for our weekly newsletter