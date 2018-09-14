Russian Warships Hold Military Exercise in Bering Sea

Russian warships held drills in the Bering Sea which separates Russia from Alaska, part of Moscow's biggest military maneuvres since the fall of the Soviet Union, footage aired by the Ministry of Defense showed on Friday.

The Vostok-2018 (East-2018) drills, which run until Sept.17, are taking place in Siberia and in waters off Russia's eastern coast, involving 300,000 troops, over 1,000 military aircraft and two naval fleets.

The drills are taking place at a time of heightened tension between the West and Russia, and NATO has said it will monitor the exercise closely, as will the United States which has a strong military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

President Vladimir Putin inspected the war games on Thursday, vowing in a speech to soldiers to strengthen the Russian army and supply it with new generation weapons and equipment.