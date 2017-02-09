Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

Russia
A Russian warplane in Syria has struck Turkish army’s positions near al-Bab, northern Syria, military officials have announced. According to the Turkish daily Hurriyet, three soldiers were killed, with 11 more injured. The incident happened in the morning, Thursday. 

The strike appears to have been unintentional. Vladimir Putin has reportedly called Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to apologize for the “tragic accident” and to express his condolences.

This brief will be updated as new details emerge.

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

