Russian Warplane 'Accidentally' Strikes Turkish Positions in Syria, Killing 3

A Russian warplane in Syria has struck Turkish army’s positions near al-Bab, northern Syria, military officials have announced. According to the Turkish daily Hurriyet, three soldiers were killed, with 11 more injured. The incident happened in the morning, Thursday.

The strike appears to have been unintentional. Vladimir Putin has reportedly called Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan to apologize for the “tragic accident” and to express his condolences.

This brief will be updated as new details emerge.