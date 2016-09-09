Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 minutes ago Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest
1 hour ago Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked
2 hours ago Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov
Russia
Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov
Russia
Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
Russia
Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban
Russia
Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier

Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked

Sep. 09 2016 — 14:01
— Update: 15:14

Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked

Sep. 09 2016 — 14:01
— Update: 15:14

Volunteer firefighters working for environmental organization Greenpeace have been attacked with knives and stun grenades in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, according to a statement by the group on Friday.

Two activists suffered broken bones in the attack, which took place early Friday morning.

"The attackers climbed over the fence at about 1 a.m. They had batons, knives, guns,” said the head of Greenpeace Russia's firefighting project, Grigory Kuksin. Another man threw stun grenades, he said.

A group of eight men damaged property, slashed the tires of the group's cars, and stole equipment, said Kuksin.

Graffiti reading “Here are the 'pendosy,'” a derogatory Russian term for Americans, also appeared on the gates of the Greenpeace camp.

Police were called to the scene alongside ambulance services.

Greenpeace reported on Thursday that a group of men who identified themselves as Cossacks had blocked its volunteer firefighters from assisting emergency workers. The volunteers were later ejected from their camp without reason, the organization said.

The activists had been working in the Kuban area, where a major blaze threatens internationally protected estuaries.



Greenpeace Says Russian Volunteer Firefighters Attacked

1 hour ago

Volunteer firefighters working for environmental organization Greenpeace have been attacked with knives and stun grenades in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, the group reported. Two activists suffered broken bones in the attack, which took place early ...

2 minutes ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

2 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

3 hours ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021

4 hours ago

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report

5 hours ago

2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest

15 hours ago

Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 minutes ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

2 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

3 hours ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021

2 minutes ago

Kiev to Host 2017 Eurovision Song Contest

2 hours ago

Putin Fires Children's Ombudsman Astakhov

3 hours ago

Gref Predicts Russia's Sberbank Will Computerize 80% of Decisions by 2021
1 day ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
1 day ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy and increased connectivity had helped stabilize and define the new world order. Now, however, the pendulum has turned back towards a classic game ...

Print edition — yesterday

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

28 minutes ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

28 minutes ago

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

28 minutes ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

28 minutes ago

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

28 minutes ago

Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

28 minutes ago

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience through screenings of classic and contemporary Russian productions in cinemas across the U.S, U.K and Ireland.

1 hour ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will also play host to four guest opera troupes from both Russia and abroad.

see more

1 hour ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. ...

6 hours ago

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of the country’s top-two mobile providers. ...

1 hour ago

A New Season of Opera Dawns at the Bolshoi

The Bolshoi Theater re-opens on September 10 for a 241st season that, when it comes to additions to its operatic repertoire, promises to be its most adventurous in post-Soviet times. On its schedule are four new productions of opera, one of them a Russian premiere and two others never before staged in Moscow. The theater will ...

New issue — yesterday

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
4 days, 4 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

4 hours ago

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report

5 hours ago

2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest

15 hours ago

Greenpeace Says Cossack Group Blocked Volunteer Firefighters in Kuban

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova

Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of the country’s top-two mobile providers. He was young, smart, energetic and he ...

20 hours ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief
In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill patients. All were reported to have struggled with cancer.

20 hours ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief
In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill patients. All were reported to have struggled with cancer.

18 hours ago

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier
Things could get a lot harder for the activists at “Dissernet,” which has exposed surprising instances of plagiarism ...

20 hours ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017
Russian lawmakers say they will introduce legislation by the end of the year that would criminalize doping in ...

18 hours ago

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier
Things could get a lot harder for the activists at “Dissernet,” which has exposed surprising instances of plagiarism ...

20 hours ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017
Russian lawmakers say they will introduce legislation by the end of the year that would criminalize doping in ...

4 hours ago

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report
Russian officials tasked with guarding one of the Kremlin's most high-profile political projects have reportedly employed underwater tactics ...

5 hours ago

2 Belarusian Officials Expelled From Paralympics for Russian Flag Protest
Two Belarusian officials have been expelled from the Paralympic Games after carrying the Russian flag at the competition's ...
1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

A court in Yekaterinburg ruled on Saturday to arrest a young man for playing Pokémon Go in one of the city’s Russian ...

21 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

21 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

22 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

23 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% Under Inflation Rate

1 day ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

1 day ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks
Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor
23 hours ago
Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to ...
Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor
23 hours ago
Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at ...
No Target Too Big as Law Enforcement Moves on Renova
6 hours ago
Mikhail Slobodin was the progressive face of Russian business. As CEO of Vimpelcom, he controlled Beeline, one of ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief

In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according ...

Most Read

Russia Deploys Amphibious Troops to Guard Kerch Bridge – Report

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+